‘It Made Him Stronger’: Hynes Highlights Wallstedt’s Growth As Rookie Makes History

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (8-7-4) is 5-1-1 in its last seven games. The Wild are currently tied for the most points in the NHL since Nov. 1. Goaltending has been a big reason why. Jesper Wallstedt is 3-0-0 in that span and Filip Gustavsson is 2-1-1.

“Yeah, you need strong goaltending to win and we obviously have a good tandem," Wild head coach John Hynes said on the goaltending. "I think both guys are competing and that’s what you want when you have two guys that can play and they compete for the net. That’s usually what drives a lot of things is if you have competition.”

Wallstedt, 23, picked up another shutout on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks after he stopped all 28 shots he faced. He has posted shutouts in back-to-back starts and leads the NHL in that category.

In his last three starts, Wallstedt is 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average and a .978 save percentage.

"I just think it's a player that's gone through adversity, which you have to have. When you go through some tough times, whether it be a team early in the year, when it's hard and it doesn’t go as what you want it, or as individual players, can you gain the lessons out of that? And then can you take the actions to get better? And, you know, for Wally, it was a tough season for him for numerous reasons, but it made him stronger," Hynes said on Wallstedt from last year to now.

"He took the lessons out of it. He committed himself this summer. And there's a difference in the way that he practices and the way that he conducts himself away from the rink. They're little things that make a big difference. So that's how I see it. Sometimes young guys go through struggles, and it’s OK as long as you learn the lessons and take the right actions to come out the other side."

<b>ST. PAUL, Minn -</b> It has been one heck of a journey for goaltender Jesper Wallstedt. It is just one game, but there is no doubt Wallstedt is riding high after the win on Monday.

Per NHL Stats, Wallstedt became the first rookie in franchise history with consecutive shutouts as well as the youngest Wild goaltender to achieve the feat, besting the previous mark set by 24-year-old Darcy Kuemper (2 GP from Oct. 9-11, 2014).

Niklas Backstrom did it in his "rookie year," but he technically wasn't a rookie due to being 28 during that season.



Wallstedt has still not lost in regulation this year for Minnesota. He improved to 4-0-2 after the 2-0 win over Anaheim. He has a 2.10 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in six starts this season.

Gustavsson, 27, doesn't nessicarly have the best numbers on the season but has been playing great recently. He is 2-1-1 in the Wild's last seven games with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

Since Nov 1, the Wild rank second in goals-against average (1.69) and third in save percentage (.939).

“Obviously, keeping goals low is a team result," Wallstedt said after his second consecutive shutout. "It’s something we’re doing as a team. If we can limit scoring chances and blocking shots and taking away sticks and boxing out, obviously my record will look good. But at the end of the day, it’s a team result. We’re doing it all together.”

Nonetheless, this had to feel good for Wallstedt. Last year he went 9-14-5 with a 3.59 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage in 27 AHL games. It was a hard season for him.

In two NHL games last year, Wallstedt went 0-2-0 with a 4.09 goals-against average and a .843 save percentage.

Wild fans and people were writing the so called "goaltender of the future" off. But the Wild continued to believe in him and signed him to a two-year contract extension worth $2.2 million for a goaltender who had only played in five career NHL games.

Safe to say so far that decision by the Wild was a great one.

“It feels really good. It’s obviously a big difference from what I experienced last year and changes the whole mood and my whole lifestyle outside of hockey as well," Wallstedt said on the how this year has been for him personally. "It’s so much more fun right now going to work than it was 12 months ago. With that said, like I’ve said, it’s not just me. It’s about this team as well.”

The 6-foot-3 goaltender took it upon himself to get in better shape this season. You could see it as training camp opened. Wallstedt just looked different on and off the ice. It should not come as a shock as to why he has played so good to start the season.

“He’s physically fit. He’s more fit than he was last year. I think he’s mentally tougher than he was last year," Hynes said on Wallstedt. "His practice habits are good so when you combine all those things, you do get yourself ready whether you play lots of games in a row where there’s a little bit of time in between starts that when you do start, you are ready and he’s done a nice job of that.”

You need both goalies all season long. It is good to see Wallstedt finding his grove and playing such good hockey right now.

The Wild also committed to Gustavsson long-term. Right before the season they extended him to a five-year contract worth $34 million ($6.8m AAV).

Could we have some goaltending controversy?

“I’ll take that any day of the week," Hynes said postgame.

