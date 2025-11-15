Wild's Marco Rossi Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild will be without its top center for sometime. The Wild announced on Friday that Marco Rossi will be out.

Rossi, 24, has four goals and 13 points in 17 games this year for Minnesota. He has just one point in his last five games and has been playing through an injury.

Wild head coach John Hynes said that Rossi has been working through this lower-body injury and will now be out week-to-week.

The Wild have already placed Rossi on the injured reserve but they have not recalled anyone yet. Losing Rossi is tough. The Wild already committed to moving Ryan Hartman up in the lineup, despite his struggles, to replace Rossi.

It is still early in the year, so trading for centers would be hard. Brayden Schenn's name has been thrown around though.

