Wild Recall Forward Liam Ohgren From Iowa Ahead Of Ducks Game

ST. PAUL, Minn - After placing forward Marco Rossi on the Injured Reserve (IR) on Friday, the Minnesota Wild announced an additional roster move on Saturday.

Ahead of its game against the Anaheim Ducks, the Wild announced the recalling of forward Liam Ohgren from the American Hockey League (AHL).

Ohgren, 21, has played in five NHL games this year and has zero points. He never got more than ten minutes and 31 seconds of ice time in either of the five games.

In nine games in the AHL, Ohgren has three goals and five points. He has three goals and four assists in 33 NHL games in his career.

With a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday, calling up Ohgren will give the Wild 13 forwards.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Wild's Marco Rossi Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Top center Marco Rossi sidelined week-to-week, impacting the Wild's lineup and search for reinforcements as they navigate his lower-body injury.

- 'Him And Kirill Are So Fun To Watch': Kaprizov, Zuccarello Connect On Gorgeous Goal.

-'No One Else Is Going To Do It For Us': Wild Searching For Answers.

- Wild's Brock Faber Confronts His Early Season Struggles: 'I'm Better Than This'

- Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose In A Trade.