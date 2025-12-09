Joel Eriksson Ek Strikes First Again, Ties Jason Zucker For Fifth In Wild History

Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) forward Joel Eriksson Ek entered Monday's game with no points in his last five games and no goals in his last seven.

He snapped both streaks with a three-point night in a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken (11-10-6) on Monday night.

Eriksson Ek, 28, opened the scoring for Minnesota in a period that saw him all over the place. He finished the game with six shots.

Six shots is a season-high for Eriksson Ek.

He didn’t waste any time making his mark on Monday night. The Wild center opened the scoring for the 26th time in his career, tying Jason Zucker for the fifth-most opening goals in franchise history.

Eriksson Ek's two points tied Mikael Granlund (317) for the 10th most points in Wild history.

