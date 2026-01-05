Kirill Kaprizov Chases Marian Gaborik In Franchise Record Book As Wild Play Kings

The Minnesota Wild (25-10-8) is back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (17-14-9) for the second game against the Kings on the road in the last two days.

Minnesota plays one last game on the road following tonight's before returning home from a seven-game road trip over 13 days.

Tonight, some eyes will be on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov as he is climbing the Wild's record books.

Kaprizov, 28, (209 goals, 226 assists and 435 points in 362 games) enters play two points shy from tying Marian Gaborik (219 goals, 218 assists and 437 points in 502 games) for the second most points in Wild history.

He currently has six goals, nine assists and 15 points in his last 11 games. Kaprizov has one goal and one assist in two games against the Kings this year.

