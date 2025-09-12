Marc-Andre Fleury Signs Professional Tryout With The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO). He will play in "parts" of a preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, September 27.
Fleury, 40, played in his final season with the Minnesota Wild during 2024-25. He played the last four years with the Wild where he went 64-42-10 with a .902 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.90 goals-against average (GAA).
During his career, Fleury spent 13 seasons in Pittsburgh where he went 375-216-68 with a .912 SV% and a 2.58 GAA. He played in 691 games with the Penguins from 2003-2017.
He ranks first in Penguins franchise history in games played (691), wins (375), shutouts (44) and goals-against average (2.58). He ranks second in save percentage.
