Marc-Andre Fleury Signs Professional Tryout With The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Friday that goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO). He will play in "parts" of a preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, September 27.

Fleury, 40, played in his final season with the Minnesota Wild during 2024-25. He played the last four years with the Wild where he went 64-42-10 with a .902 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.90 goals-against average (GAA).

During his career, Fleury spent 13 seasons in Pittsburgh where he went 375-216-68 with a .912 SV% and a 2.58 GAA. He played in 691 games with the Penguins from 2003-2017.

He ranks first in Penguins franchise history in games played (691), wins (375), shutouts (44) and goals-against average (2.58). He ranks second in save percentage.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Is It Time To Panic: Kirill Kaprizov Contact Extension Situation

ST. PAUL, Minn - With training camp right around the corner and captain practices starting, the With training camp right around the corner and captain practices starting, the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov's camp has started contract extension negotiations.

- Former Minnesota Wild Forward Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame.

- Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman Retires From NHL.

- Former Minnesota Wild Prospect Signs One-Year Deal With Columbus.

- Minnesota Wild To Have 16 Games On National Television.

- Minnesota Wild: What's Next After The Marco Rossi Signing.

- Wild Sign Marco Rossi To A Three-Year Deal..