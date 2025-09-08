Former Minnesota Wild Forward Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame

On Wednesday it was announced that the former Minnesota Wild forward will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2025.

The inductees include Bruce Bennett, Scott Gomez, Tara Mounsey, Zach Parise and Joe Pavelski.

Parise, 41, was born in Minnesota and started his NHL career with the New Jersey Devils. After seven seasons with the Devils, Parise signed a 13-year contract with the Wild.

In nine seasons with the Wild, Parise recorded 199 goals, 201 assists and 400 points in 558 games with Minnesota. He ranks third in all-time Wild history in goals and points and ranks first in power-play goals with 69.

He notched 434 goals, 455 assists and 889 points in 1,254 points in his NHL career across 19 years.

