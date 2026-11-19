Minnesota Wild
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Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images.
Nov 19, 2026 2:53 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 2:53 PM
Joel Eriksson Ek has recorded 14 points in his last 12 games, but Matt Boldy believes his Minnesota Wild linemate brings far more to the ice than what shows up on the scoresheet.
The Minnesota Wild's top line of Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy has been one of the most dangerous combinations in hockey lately.
While Kaprizov and Boldy often receive plenty of attention for their offensive abilities, Boldy believes the player between them deserves considerably more recognition.
That player is Eriksson Ek.
"He's insane. Makes life really easy when you play with him," Boldy said. "Never mind how easy he makes it. I think he sets the tone for our line."
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Eriksson Ek has recorded five goals and nine assists for 14 points over his last 12 games. During that same stretch, Kaprizov has registered six goals and 17 assists for 23 points, while Boldy has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points.
Together, the three forwards have combined for 52 points over those 12 games.
But for Boldy, what makes Eriksson Ek so valuable isn't necessarily his offensive production. It's everything he does to help create those opportunities in the first place.
"To see a guy play that hard, that responsible, win every battle, forecheck it and get pucks back, it becomes a standard," Boldy said. "So, you know, he definitely doesn't get the credit that he deserves, but he's just as important, if not more important, than everyone on the ice when we're scoring."
Eriksson Ek's ability to retrieve pucks, win battles and play responsibly defensively allows Kaprizov and Boldy to spend more time creating offense.
It's something Wild head coach John Hynes has noticed as well.
"A lot of those guys you just see them grow as guys that are really kind of coming into their prime and very talented but for the most part they pretty much play the same way," Hynes said. "Sometimes you're playing really well but you're not getting some points. Sometimes you do get rewarded, but Ekky's a prime example I think of whether he's getting them or not he's doing things that help you win and he plays the right way regardless."
That consistency has been a major part of Minnesota's success.
Even when Eriksson Ek isn't finding the scoresheet, his defensive responsibility and willingness to do the difficult work allow his linemates to play to their strengths.
And according to Eriksson Ek, the chemistry between the three forwards has continued to develop through familiarity and trust.
"Probably, like you said, just playing together, knowing each other pretty good," Eriksson Ek said. "And also having Quinny and Fabes out there a lot, too, for sure helps breaking out pucks and joining the rush and just getting open for, like, a four-man, five-man unit going for offense."
The chemistry isn't limited to the three forwards, either.
With Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber frequently joining the attack from the blue line, Minnesota has developed an offensive approach that makes it difficult for opponents to focus on just one or two players.
Boldy believes that trust throughout the five-man unit has made a significant difference.
"I think we're getting more and more comfortable with each other, where those plays come naturally, and you trust each other that, if you give it to the guy, they're going to make a good play," Boldy said. "When you play like that, it's hard to defend. When everyone's a threat and everyone can get in and make a play, it leads to offense."
A perfect example is on Faber's opening goal on Tuesday when all five Wild players on the ice touched the puck in the span of seven seconds before Faber scored.
While Kaprizov continues to pile up points and Boldy remains one of Minnesota's most dangerous offensive weapons, Eriksson Ek has quietly put together an impressive stretch of his own.
His 14 points in 12 games are certainly noteworthy, but his teammates and coaches believe his impact extends well beyond those numbers.
And if you ask Boldy, Eriksson Ek isn't simply benefiting from playing alongside two talented offensive players.
He's one of the biggest reasons the line has been so successful.
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