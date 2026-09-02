Minnesota Wild Announce Multi-Year Streaming Deal With Prime Video
Minnesota Wild Announce Prime Video Streaming Prices, Launch of Wild+ Network
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild fans now know how much it will cost to stream the team's games during the 2026-27 season.
The Wild announced Wednesday that they have reached a multi-year local streaming agreement with Prime Video, which will become the exclusive streaming distributor of Wild games within the team's local broadcast territory.
Fans can purchase a Wild subscription through Prime Video for $19.99 per month or $99.99 annually. The subscription will be available to all Amazon customers.
Prime Video will stream all Wild regular-season games that are not exclusively nationally televised, as well as the team's locally produced First Round Stanley Cup Playoff games.
“We are thrilled to announce a new streaming relationship with Prime Video,” Wild Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President Mitch Helgerson said in a release. “This agreement ensures our fans will have a seamless way to watch every local Minnesota Wild broadcast this season.”
The streaming announcement comes alongside another significant change to how Wild games will be broadcast this season.
Minnesota is launching Wild+, a team-owned and operated multimedia network that will serve as the official television home of the Wild.
Wild+ will produce every regular-season game that isn't selected for exclusive national distribution by the NHL's national broadcast partners, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and TNT.
Fans will have multiple ways to access Wild+ broadcasts, including Prime Video, cable, satellite and over-the-air television. The Wild said specific channel locations and additional availability information will be announced before the start of the regular season.
The broadcast crew will remain familiar to Wild fans.
Anthony LaPanta will continue as the team's play-by-play announcer alongside lead analyst Ryan Carter, while Kevin Gorg will serve as rink-side reporter. Katie Storm and Wes Walz will be the primary hosts of the Wild's pregame and postgame coverage.
Former Wild goaltender Alex Stalock and longtime Minnesota hockey figure Lou Nanne will also serve as analysts for select games.
The Prime Video agreement is part of a larger multi-year partnership with the NHL that also includes the Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues.
“We’re excited to build upon our strong relationship with the NHL and provide fans with more ways to connect with the local teams they love,” Charlie Neiman, Head of Sports Partnerships at Prime Video, said in a release.
For Wild fans outside of the team's local broadcast territory, games will remain available through NHL Center Ice and NHL Power Play on the ESPN App.
The Wild said additional subscription information and Wild+ channel details will be announced before the beginning of the regular season.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.