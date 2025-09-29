Minnesota Wild Make Cuts, Training Camp Roster Down To 31 Players

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday some cuts to its training camp roster. The roster is now down to 31 players.

The Wild sent forwards Caedan Bankier and Rasmus Kumpulainen, defensemen Carson Lambos and David Spacek and goaltenders Samuel Hlavaj and Riley Mercer to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Iowa's training camp has begun.

Minnesota also placed forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Ben Jones and defensemen Ben Gleason and Matt Kiersted on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa.

The Wild also released defenseman Wyatt Newpower from his professional tryout. He will report to Iowa training camp.

ST. PAUL, Minn - In his annual media interview in the suite, Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold opened up by saying he was not going to talk on the Kirill Kaprizov contract situation.

