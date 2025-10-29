Minnesota Wild Place Prospect On Waivers For Purpose Of AHL Assignment

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced a roster move on Wednesday. Forward Mikey Milne was placed on waivers.

Milne, 23, opened the season injured and was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR). He has been medically cleared and can play now.

So the Wild placed him on waivers for the purpose of an American Hockey League (AHL) assignment.

The 5-foot-11 forward was the Wild's 89th overall pick from the 2022 NHL draft. He has 30 goals, 30 assists and 60 points in 157 career AHL games across three seasons. Milne will begin his fourth season in the Wild's organization.

He debuted last season and had three hits in one NHL game.

