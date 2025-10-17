Iowa Wild Bring Back Franchise Goals Leader On AHL Contract

In a day full of AHL moves for the Minnesota Wild, the Iowa Wild announced another. First defenseman David Jiricek was sent back to the AHL and Oskar Olausson was acquired in a deal.

Now the Iowa Wild announced on Friday the signing of forward Gerry Mayhew on a one-year, one-way AHL contract.

Mayhew, 32, hold the Iowa Wild's all-time record in goals with 97, game-winning goals with 17 and plus-minus of plus-30.

The 5-foot-9 forward holds the single-season franchise record in goals as well with 39. He recorded 39 goals for Iowa during the 2019-20 AHL season in just 49 games. He played in 13 NHL games that season and had two goals for the Wild.

Mayhew was selected for the AHL All-Star Game and won the Les Cunningham Award which is given annouly to the AHL's most valuable player and got the Willie Marshall Award which is the AHL goals leader.

After the Wild did not sign him, the Philadelphia Flyers brought Mayhew on. The general manager of the Flyers at the time was Chuck Fletcher who originally signed Mayhew after his collegiate career to join the Wild.

He has played in 57 career NHL games and has 13 goals and two assists across three seasons. He recorded two goals and one assist in 17 NHL games with the Wild across two seasons (2019-2021).

In his time with the Iowa Wild, Mayhew recorded 97 goals, 81 assists and 178 points in 228 career games. He ranks fifth in team history in assists and third in points.

This provides the Wild with some more scoring depth in the minors.

Minnesota Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose Sharks

Minnesota lands Oskar Olausson, a former top prospect, in a trade with San Jose. Can the Wild unlock his untapped potential?

