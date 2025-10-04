Minnesota Wild Sign Goaltender Filip Gustavsson To A Five-Year Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a five-year contract extension worth $34 million ($6.8m AAV).

Gustavsson, 27, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 55th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was then traded to the Ottawa Senators before he ever played a game for the Penguins.

In two seasons with the Senators, Gustavsson went 10-13-3 with a .905 save percentage and a 3.12 goals-against average. After the 2021-2022 season he was traded to the Wild in exchange for Cam Talbot.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has been with the Wild the last three seasons. He burst onto the scene in his first year and was one of the top goalies in the league in the 39 games he played.

He went 22-9-7 with a .931 save percentage and a 2.10 goals-against average with three shutouts. He finished second in save percentage that year and goals-against average behind Linus Ullmark who won the Veznia Trophy.

The following season Gustavsson struggled. He went 20-18-4 with a 3.06 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 45 games. The Wild missed the playoffs that season as well.

But, Gustavsson bounced back last year and in 58 games for the Wild he went 31-19-6 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average with five shutouts.

He has one year left on his contract and now has been extended for five more seasons. He has a full no-move clause right now until 2028 and then it turns into a 15-team no-move clause for the remaining three years.

Gustavsson ranks fourth all-time in Wild franchise history in wins, sixth in goals-against average, fourth in save percentage, fifth in shutouts and sixth in games played. He is 73-46-17 in 142 career games with a .914 save percentage, 2.59 goals-against average and 11 shutouts with the Wild.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million ($17 million AAV) for its superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

