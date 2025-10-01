Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out Two Months With A Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an update on forward Mats Zuccarello. It was the same day that the big news came out that Kirill Kaprizov had signed an 8-year extension.
To lighten the mood, the Wild announced Zuccarello will be out for two months with a lower-body injury.
Originally, Zuccarello was listed as "out for a while" but after seeing a doctor the Wild said he will be out for a minimum of seven to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.
He sustained this injury right before training camp started.
This is a tough blow for the Wild and a tough blow to their top-six forward group. Danila Yurov and Liam Ohgren have both been getting looks in the top-six as wingers. It will be a good opportunity for both of them.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.
- Hunter Haight Continues To Make An Impression At Training Camp.
- What Is New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Situation.
- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Will Be Out For "A Little While"
- Is It Time To Panic: Kirill Kaprizov Contract Extension Situation.