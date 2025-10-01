Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out Two Months With A Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an update on forward Mats Zuccarello. It was the same day that the big news came out that Kirill Kaprizov had signed an 8-year extension.

To lighten the mood, the Wild announced Zuccarello will be out for two months with a lower-body injury.

Originally, Zuccarello was listed as "out for a while" but after seeing a doctor the Wild said he will be out for a minimum of seven to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

He sustained this injury right before training camp started.

This is a tough blow for the Wild and a tough blow to their top-six forward group. Danila Yurov and Liam Ohgren have both been getting looks in the top-six as wingers. It will be a good opportunity for both of them.

