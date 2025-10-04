Minnesota Wild Release Defenseman Jack Johnson From His Professional Tryout

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild made a few roster moves on Friday. The Wild first claimed defenseman Daemon Hunt off of waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets and recalled defenseman Matt Kiersted from the Iowa Wild.

In addition to these moves, the Wild released defenseman Jack Johnson from his professional tryout (PTO).

Johnson, 38, has played in 1,228 NHL games in his career across 19 seasons. He was set to play in his 20th NHL season if the Wild would have signed him but they just released him from his PTO which makes him a free agent now.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Minnesota Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An 8-Year Contract Extension

ST. PAUL, Minn - The The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday an eight-year contract extension worth $136 million ($17 million AAV) for its superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

- Hunter Haight Continues To Make An Impression At Training Camp.

- What Is New On The Kirill Kaprizov Contract Situation.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Will Be Out For "A Little While"

- Former Minnesota Wild Defenseman Retires From NHL.