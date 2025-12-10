Once Doubted Wild Prospect Is On Fire In NCAA With Michigan State

ST. PAUL, Minn - There was a lot of controversy when the Minnesota Wild selected Charlie Stramel with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

He was once a projected first round pick but his freshman season at Wisconsin did not go as planned which had him sliding out of the first round according to some "draft experts."

That did not stop the Wild when they selected the Minnesota native in the first round. His second year at Wisconsin also wasn't very good and Wild fans were concerned considering a forward who was taken after Stramel had been torching the NCAA (Gabe Perreault).

After two seasons with Wisconsin, Stramel transferred to Michigan State to play for his former coach Adam Nightingale.

What a decision that was.

Since the switch Stramel has broken out. He recorded nine goals and 27 points in 37 games for the Spartans as a junior. He had just a combined eight goals and 20 points in 67 games for Wisconsin in two seasons.

This year he has six goals, 12 assists and 18 points in 16 games. He is on pace for over 13 goals, 25 assists and 38 points this year for his Senior year.

It is safe to say that Stramel is igniting Michigan State's offense, eclipsing his previous production and surprising doubters with a breakout Senior season.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Wild's Mats Zuccarello Exits Seattle Game After A Dangerous Hit From Vince Dunn

Zuccarello's departure after a jarring hit ignites a fiery response from teammates, leaving the Wild anxiously awaiting his status.

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.

- 'That One's Not Going Anywhere': Inside Jesper Wallstedt's Signature Win Celebration.

- Kirill Kaprizov Becomes Fastest Player In Wild History To 200 Goals.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.