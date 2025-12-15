Only One Wild Player Has More Goals Than Kirill Kaprizov

ST. PAUL, Minn - In the Minnesota Wild's (19-9-5) 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday, forward Kirill Kaprizov set a Wild record.

All eyes were on Quinn Hughes and his Wild debut but Kaprizov did something worth noting.

Kaprizov, 28, scored the second goal of the game in the second period from Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek.

It came after Marcus Johansson went down with an injury.

After that, Hynes used Kaprizov a bunch and played him with Eriksson Ek and Boldy which was one of the best lines in the NHL last year.

In the third period, Kaprizov scored again for what was his 20th of the season.

His second goal of the night was the 205th of his career, which moved him into a tie with Mikko Koivu for second on the franchise’s all-time goals list – he now trails only Marian Gaborik (219). That goal also marked his sixth 20-goal season, passing Gaborik and Zach Parise (both w/ 5) for the most in Minnesota history.

