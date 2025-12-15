Wild's Marcus Johansson Exits Boston Game With Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - In a game between the Minnesota Wild (18-9-5) and Boston Bruins (19-13-0), the Wild lost another player to an injury.

This time it was a top-six forward.

Marcus Johansson, who has points in his last four games (3 goals, 3 assists), exited in the second period with a lower-body injury.

On a rush chance, Matt Boldy and Johansson skated into the zone for a 2-on-1. Boldy's pass went right to Johansson who whiffed on the shot going down on a knee.

He then went into the corner to retrieve the puck. Marat Khusnutdinov, the former Wild forward, ran into Johansson going for the puck.

Johansson, 35, limped off the ice and headed straight down the tunnel favoring his leg. This would be a tough blow for the Wild if he is out long-term.

The veteran forward has 11 goals, 15 assists and 26 points in 33 games this year. His last shift was with 15:26 left in the second period and it lasted 30 seconds.

He did not return to the game. We will update any news about his injury as soon as we can. Stay tuned.

The Roar Said Everything: Wild Fans Welcome Quinn Hughes

From roaring ovations to custom jerseys, Minnesota Wild fans declared their support for new defenseman Quinn Hughes.

