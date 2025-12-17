Opponent-Based Goaltending: Why The Wild Are Ditching A Straight Rotation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) aren’t changing their goaltending approach because of uncertainty. They’re changing it because of confidence.

With both Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt playing at a high level, head coach John Hynes made it clear Tuesday that Minnesota is no longer committed to a simple, alternating rotation like they had been doing before.

Instead, the Wild are beginning to deploy their goaltenders based on opponent tendencies.

“What we’re doing, Freddy [Chabot] and I talked yesterday,” Hynes said. “So, Gus has played great. Wally obviously had a really good outing the last time he was in. So, with both players playing at a high level it’s not necessarily a straight rotation.”

The Wild had gone with an alternating goalie rotation for 14 consecutive games. It worked. Both goalies were playing incredible. But against Dallas the Wild went back to Gustavsson which ended the rotation.

Gustavsson allowed only one goal and the Wild won. Then Minnesota went back to Wallstedt against Ottawa and he stopped 34-of-36 in the win.

Since then Gustavsson has started the last two games.

The Wild are now looking at how opponents generate offense and matching those tendencies to each goaltender’s strengths. It’s a strategy more commonly associated with playoff series than mid-December regular-season games.

But the Wild are the third best team in the league. So it's hard to argue with it.

“We looked at this week in particular and looked at the style of play, what are the opponents really good at versus what the two goaltenders’ strengths are,” Hynes said. “They both are very good, but there are certain strengths that both of them have.”

Tuesday’s 5–0 shutout over Washington offered a clear example of why that approach works.

The Capitals generated early pushes, particularly on the penalty kill, and Gustavsson was sharp immediately. His saves in the first period helped keep the Wild in the game before Minnesota’s offense took over.

“Big,” Hynes said of Gustavsson’s early work. “He’s made some key saves at key times. Usually when you get a shutout, the goalie’s gotta make some saves to preserve that.”

Those moments are precisely what the Wild are trying to control with matchup-based decisions.

This isn’t about favoring one goalie over the other. It’s about maximizing two capable options without forcing either into situations that don’t suit them. And it's working.

Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

