Red-Hot PK, Kaprizov’s Historic Chase And Boldy’s Streak Highlight Wild’s Final Stop In Seattle

The Minnesota Wild (15-9-4) is back for one last game of the road trip against the Seattle Kraken (11-9-5).

Minnesota will begin a four-game homestand starting Thursday. Tonight's game against the Kraken will be the last game on the road until the 18th.

The Wild will play seven of their next eight games at home starting after Monday. Minnesota has lost the last two games and will look to go .500 on the road trip with a win tonight.

Connections:

Wild forward Marcus Johansson recorded six goals, 17 assists and 23 points in 51 games with Seattle in 2021-22.

Kraken forward Freddy Gaudreau recorded 56 goals, 78 assists and 134 points in 307 career games with Minnesota over a span of four seasons (2021-25). Gaudreau also recorded four goals in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota.

Kraken television analyst J.T. Brown played for Rosemount High and University of Minnesota Duluth and recorded three goals and eight points in 56 games with Minnesota in 2018-19.

Stats Against Opponent:

Forward Matt Boldy leads all skaters in goals with eight in ten games against the Kraken in his career. Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in points with 14 in nine games against Seattle.

Filip Gustavsson is 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and one shutout in three career starts against the Kraken.

Forward Jaden Schwartz leads the Kraken in goals with 14 and points with 29 against the Wild in 46 career games vs. Minnesota.

Joey Daccord is 2-3-0 with a 3.89 goals-against average and a .858 save percentage in five career starts against the Wild.

Milestones:

Boldy notched one goal and one assist on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks for his 73rd career multi-point game moving past Ryan Suter (72) for seventh in franchise history.

Kirill Kaprizov is currently at 216 career assists, needs three assists to pass Marian Gaborik (218) for seventh in franchise history.

Kaprizov is currently at 418 career points (202-216=418), two shy of tying Jared Spurgeon (118-302=420) for third in franchise history.

Kaprizov is at 202 career goals, three shy of tying Mikko Koivu (205) for second in franchise history.

Spurgeon currently has 135 power-play points and needs one more to tie Andrew Brunette (136) for the fifth-most in franchise history.

Since Oct. 26, Brock Faber ranks tied for third among NHL defensemen in goals (six), tied for seventh in shots (49) and tied for 12th in points (15).

Records:

Minnesota has killed 41-of-44 opponent power-play opportunities since Nov. 1 and leads the NHL with a 93.2 PK% in that span. The Wild have not allowed a power-play goal in nine consecutive games (23-for-23) since Nov. 19, for the longest active streak in the NHL and tied for the longest overall this season.

The nine-game streak without allowing a power-play goal is tied for the fourth-longest run in franchise history.

Minnesota is 15-9-4 on the year which is third in the Central Division and fifth in the NHL.

Minnesota is 7-2-1 in its last ten games and 12-3-2 since Nov. 1, ranks third in the NHL in that span behind Dallas and Colorado.

Seattle is 11-9-6 on the year which is sixth in the Pacific Division and 26th in the NHL.

Seattle is 4-5-1 in its last ten games and has lost four-straight games.

