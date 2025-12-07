Mats Zuccarello Moves Into Wild History, Surpassing Pierre-Marc Bouchard In Career Assists

After a two point night against the Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3), forward Mats Zuccarello passed Pierre-Marc Bouchard in the all-time record books.

Matt Boldy got the Minnesota Wild (15-9-4) on the board in the first period. Zuccarello picked up the primary assist on the goal.

With that assist, Zuccarello notched his 242nd career assist in the Wild sweater. That assist moved him past Bouchard for fourth all-time in Wild franchise history in assists.

Zuccarello, 38, has two goals and ten assists in 14 games this season for the Wild. With a goal and an assist on Saturday, Zuccarello now has 105 goals, 242 assists and 347 points in 407 career games with Minnesota.

The only guys ahead of him in Wild assist records are Jared Spurgeon (302), Ryan Suter (314) and Mikko Koivu (504).

