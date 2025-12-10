Seattle's Vince Dunn Won't Receive Any Discipline From NHL From Hit To The Head Of Wild's Mats Zuccarello

ST. PAUL, Minn - This happened last year when Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid chicken winged Marcus Johansson in the head and didn't receive even a penalty for it. Johansson was out for weeks with a concussion after that.

With no discipline from the league on McDavid.

On Monday in Seattle, Kraken defenseman hit Mats Zuccarello up high. Zuccarello was pulled from the game and did not return. He is now out.

Dunn received a fighting minor on the play after Danila Yurov came in to the defense of Zuccarello. The rest of the game, Wild players tried to get Dunn to drop the gloves but he didn't give in.

On Tuesday the NHL said nothing about the hit and Dunn did not receive and discipline from it other than the roughing minor on Yurov.

This did happen earlier this year. Wild forward Tyler Pitlick hit Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield in the head. Chatfield missed some time and Pitlick did not get any discipline from the league.

The only difference was Pitlick was ejected from that game for the hit. Dunn didn't even get a penalty for the hit on Zuccarello who is likely going to be out for some time. The Wild still don't know yet how long.

We should get an update from Wild head coach John Hynes after morning skate on Thursday about Zuccarello's status. But it is safe to say he probably won't play against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

