Wild's Tyler Pitlick Will Not Receive Discipline From NHL For Hit On Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield

In the first period of the Minnesota Wild's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tyler Pitlick was ejected for a hit to the head on defenseman Jalen Chatfield.

On Friday, the NHL ruled that there would be no further discipline for Pitlick. They ruled that the hit was direct head contract and more that it was not avoidable.

Chatfield is still injured and Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'amour will provide an update on the defenseman's status soon.

As for Pitlick, he did not play on Friday and was a healthy scratch against the New York Islanders.

