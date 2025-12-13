Newly Acquired Quinn Hughes Expected To Make Wild Debut On Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild shocked the NHL when a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Quinn Hughes happened on Friday night.

The cost was steep for Minnesota but it had to be to acquire a player of that magnitude but the benefits are with it.

Minnesota gave up Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first-round pick for Hughes. The Wild (17-9-5) are set to play the Ottawa Senators (14-12-4) on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Hughes won't play for the Wild today but should debut for Minnesota on Sunday at home against the Bruins.

