The Wild Should Consider These Three As PTO Candidates

With training camp approaching, Minnesota can bolster its bottom-six depth by inviting battle-tested veterans to compete for a roster spot through low-risk, high-reward professional tryouts.
More than a month has passed since NHL free agency opened, yet several accomplished veterans remain unsigned as August begins.
While most teams have shifted their focus toward training camp, the Minnesota Wild still have an opportunity to improve their forward depth without making a long-term commitment.
Rather than handing out guaranteed contracts, the Wild could invite a veteran to training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). Like they did with Brett Leason and Jack Johnson last year.
If the player earns a roster spot, Minnesota gains experienced scoring depth at a relatively low cost. If not, the organization can simply move on before the regular season begins.
Here are three remaining free agents who could make sense as PTO candidates.
David Perron
David Perron may no longer be the 30-goal scorer he once was, but he still brings qualities every contender values.
The 38-year-old has appeared in more than 1,200 NHL games and owns a Stanley Cup championship with the St. Louis Blues. Throughout his career, Perron has been an effective net-front presence, a reliable power-play contributor, and one of the league's more consistent secondary scorers.
While his skating has understandably slowed with age, Perron's experience and hockey IQ could still make him a useful depth option in the bottom six.
Minnesota has placed a premium on leadership over the past several seasons, and Perron certainly checks that box. A PTO would allow the Wild to evaluate whether he still has enough left to help their roster before committing to a contract.
Brandon Saad
Of the remaining free agents, Brandon Saad may be the cleanest fit for Minnesota.
The 33-year-old has built a reputation as a dependable two-way winger throughout his 14-year NHL career. While his offensive production has dipped in recent seasons, Saad has still shown he can contribute secondary scoring while playing a responsible 200-foot game.
Saad has scored at least 19 goals in nine different NHL seasons and owns two Stanley Cup rings from his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. His experience, defensive reliability, and ability to play up and down the lineup would fit well with the style head coach John Hynes wants from his forwards.
The Wild are expected to rely on younger players such as Danila Yurov, Maxim Shabanov and Bobby Brink for larger roles this season. Adding a veteran like Saad on a PTO wouldn't block their development, it would simply create competition. If Saad earns a contract, Minnesota adds a proven NHL winger. If the younger players outperform him, the Wild lose nothing.
Jonathan Drouin
Jonathan Drouin carries the highest upside of any remaining unrestricted free agent.
The former third-overall pick has battled injuries throughout his career, but when healthy, he has continued to demonstrate the offensive creativity that made him one of the league's top prospects.
He recorded 56 points with the Colorado Avalanche in 2023-24 before injuries limited him last season.
For a team searching for additional scoring depth, Drouin's skill set is intriguing. His playmaking ability could complement Minnesota's talented forwards, and he still possesses enough offensive talent to contribute in a middle-six role if he returns to form.
The biggest question is whether Drouin would even consider a PTO. Players with his offensive resume often continue searching for guaranteed NHL contracts well into the offseason.
But if the market remains quiet, a professional tryout with a playoff contender could provide an opportunity to rebuild his value.
Stats
David Perron
2025-26: 13G, 15A, 28P - 65GP
Career: 332G, 480A, 812P - 1239GP
Jonathan Drouin
2025-26: 4G, 20A, 24P - 64GP
Career: 111G, 287A, 398P - 671GP
Brandon Saad
2025-26: 3G, 6A, 9P - 49GP
Career: 269G, 269A, 538P - 984GP
A Low-Risk Opportunity
Minnesota appears comfortable heading into training camp with its current group, but there are still questions surrounding the team's secondary scoring. Inviting an experienced veteran to camp would create healthy competition without adding long-term financial risk.
If one of these veterans proves he still belongs in the NHL, the Wild could add proven experience and depth on an inexpensive contract. If none of them earn a roster spot, Minnesota simply moves forward with its younger players.
At this stage of the offseason, that's exactly the kind of low-risk, potentially rewarding move worth exploring.