What To Watch For As The Wild Sit Out The First Round Of The NHL Draft

Bill Guerin’s aggressive pursuit of a Stanley Cup leaves Minnesota without a Friday pick, but looming trades and a decentralized draft format could still reshape the roster.
The first round of the 2026 NHL Draft takes place tonight in Buffalo, but the Minnesota Wild once again won't be making a selection.
For the second consecutive year, the Wild enter the opening round without a first-round pick. Last year's selection was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the deal that brought defenseman David Jiricek to Minnesota.
This year's first-round pick was sent to the Vancouver Canucks in the blockbuster trade that landed Quinn Hughes.
While the Wild won't be on the clock Friday night, there will still be plenty for Minnesota fans to keep an eye on.
Perhaps the biggest storyline is whether General Manager Bill Guerin has another move up his sleeve.
Although this year's draft is being conducted in a decentralized format, with NHL front offices operating from their home markets instead of gathering in one location, draft weekend has long been a catalyst for trades around the league.
Teams often use the first round to reshape their rosters before free agency begins, and Minnesota has already been connected to several centers and top-six forwards throughout the offseason.
Whether it's Friday night or later this weekend, the draft could help shape the trade market heading into free agency. Or continue what has already been a crazy week.
Another storyline to watch is how the opening round affects the rest of the league.
Several teams are expected to address organizational needs by selecting centers with high picks. Once those prospects are added to the pipeline, veteran NHL players can become more expendable as clubs shift their focus toward the future. That could create additional opportunities for contenders like the Wild, who remain in search of offensive help.
While Minnesota isn't selecting Friday, the decisions made by other teams could influence the trade conversations that follow.
The Wild's draft will truly begin on Saturday.
Minnesota still owns multiple selections on Day 2 and has shown an ability to find value outside the first round. While first-round picks receive the most attention, productive NHL players are found every year in the later rounds, making Saturday an important opportunity for the organization's scouting staff.
More than anything, the absence of another first-round pick reflects Bill Guerin's aggressive approach to building a contender.
Rather than stockpiling draft selections, Guerin has shown a willingness to move premium picks for NHL-ready talent. The acquisitions of David Jiricek and Quinn Hughes cost Minnesota consecutive first-round selections, but both moves align with an organization that believes its Stanley Cup window is open now.
The Wild may not hear their name called during Friday night's opening round, but that doesn't mean the first night of the NHL Draft won't matter in Minnesota.
Between a changing trade market, potential roster movement around the league and Day 2 quickly approaching, the draft weekend could still have a significant impact on the Wild's offseason.
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