Wild Activate Forward Mats Zuccarello Off Injured Reserve

After missing the first 15 games with a lower-body injury, forward Mats Zuccarello is back. The Minnesota Wild activated the veteran off the injured reserve on Friday.

Zuccarello, 38, has been practicing a bunch recently and has been eager to return to the lineup. The Wild were careful with him but now deemed he is ready to go.

Wild's Mats Zuccarello Nearing Return From Lower-Body Injury

Key offensive spark as Mats Zuccarello inches closer to rejoining the struggling Wild, offering a significant boost to their lineup soon.

The 5-foot-8 forward has 103 goals, 232 assists and 335 points in 393 career games for the Wild. He is set to begin his 16th NHL season and his seventh with the Wild.

This will be a huge boost for the Wild tonight as they take on the New York Islanders.

