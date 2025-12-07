Wild Goaltender Gets Second Shutout Of The Season For Iowa

The Minnesota Wild lead the league in shutouts this season with six. Jesper Wallstedt leads the NHL with four and Filip Gustavsson has two of his own.

Down in the farm, the Iowa Wild have two shutouts from its three different goaltenders who have played in a game.

Cal Petersen signed a one-year deal with the Wild during the offseason and was pretty decent in camp and during preseason.

He has been down in the AHL and in his first two games he allowed nine goals on 51 shots. He followed it up with a 24-save shutout against the Texas Stars and since then has been good.

On Saturday night against the Manitoba Moose, Petersen notched his second shutout of the season. It was a 30-save shutout for his first win in seven games.

The Iowa native is 3-9-0 on the year with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 12 games.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

- Should The Minnesota Wild Trade For Kiefer Sherwood?

- Mats Zuccarello Moves Into Wild History, Surpassing Pierre-Marc Bouchard In Career Assists.

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.

- 'That One's Not Going Anywhere': Inside Jesper Wallstedt's Signature Win Celebration.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.