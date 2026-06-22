Wild May Be Losing Key Veteran After Latest Tarasenko Development

Vladimir Tarasenko’s sudden agency switch signals a potential exit, leaving Minnesota to weigh the loss of a prolific scorer and a vital mentor for rising young stars.
The Minnesota Wild could be preparing to say goodbye to one of its more recent productive offseason additions.
Veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko has reportedly changed agents just nine days before the opening of NHL free agency, a move that often signals a player is preparing to fully explore the market.
Tarasenko is a pending unrestricted free agent and has been widely expected to test free agency this summer. While a return to Minnesota cannot be ruled out, changing representation this close to July 1 is typically viewed as a sign that a player is evaluating all available options.
The 34-year-old enjoyed a strong season with the Wild, recording 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 75 regular-season games. He provided exactly what Minnesota hoped for when they acquired him last summer.
Tarasenko's impact extended beyond the scoresheet. He quickly developed a close relationship with fellow Russian forward Danila Yurov and served as a valuable mentor during the rookie's first NHL season.
“I try to help him as much as I can to adjust because I remember it's very hard to change not only the style of play, but overall change the country,” Tarasenko said.
Yurov took major strides throughout the year and frequently credited Tarasenko for helping him adjust to life in the NHL.
“He's a very well-raised, very polite young gentleman who's very nice to be around,” Tarasenko said. “He was willing to learn, which is very, very rare right now.”
Tarasenko also praised Yurov’s competitiveness and confidence growth throughout the season and playoffs.
“As you see during the year and in the playoffs, he plays with way more confidence,” Tarasenko said. “He'll never get scared of taking a hit or something. He's a very smart, intelligent player.”
Safe to say he made a impact on the rookie and vise versa.
When the postseason arrived, Tarasenko continued to contribute. He registered two goals and three assists for five points in 11 playoff games as the Wild advanced past the Dallas Stars before falling to the Colorado Avalanche in the second round.
The question now becomes whether Minnesota can afford to bring him back.
The Wild have several priorities this summer, including contract extension negotiations with superstar Quinn Hughes and continuing their search for additional top-six talent.
Tarasenko's productive season likely increased his value on the open market, and there should be no shortage of teams interested in adding a proven scorer with Stanley Cup pedigree.
For Minnesota, losing Tarasenko would create another hole in the forward group. His scoring, leadership and influence on younger players made him one of the more important veterans on the roster during the 2025-26 season.
That would be another loss to the top-nine with Marcus Johansson already leaving and Mats Zuccarello's status up in the air.
With free agency less than two weeks away, Tarasenko's agent change may be the clearest sign yet that the veteran winger is preparing to see what's available before deciding where he'll play next season even after saying he would love to return to Minnesota.
But that idea has to be two-sided.
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