Wild Place Forward Ben Jones On Waivers

The Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) is back in action tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-6) for a 6:00 p.m. game.

Minnesota made a few roster moves before the game and it will be Carson Lambos' first NHL game as a result of those moves.

Minnesota also just announced that forward Ben Jones was placed on waivers. This isn't a normal waivers move. Most of the time a player is placed on waivers for the purpose of going down to the AHL.

Sometimes they are claimed by other teams as well.

But Jones was placed on waivers to reset the waivers clock. This means he will be in the lineup tonight against the Blue Jackets.

Injured forwards Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Johansson could be back this weekend so putting Jones on waivers now would help that roster move that is coming.

Jones, 26, has played in 19 games this season and has zero goals, zero assists, zero points and 47 hits. He played in 26 games for the Wild last year and had zero goals, zero assists, zero points and 51 hits.

