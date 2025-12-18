Wild Recall Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) has been riddled by injuries recently and just made a move.

In the Wild's last game against the Washington Capitals, another defensemen got hurt. It was Daemon Hunt this time.

Because of that, the Wild have recalled defenseman Carson Lambos from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lambos, 22, has recorded two goals and five points in 26 games this year for Iowa. He has played the last three seasons in the AHL with Iowa and has recorded 11 goals, 27 assists and 38 points in 163 games.

The 6-foot-1 defenseman was drafted with the 26th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He has yet to appear in an NHL game but this is his second time being recalled from the AHL.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver For Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi And More.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.