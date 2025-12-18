Wild Place Daemon Hunt On IR, David Spacek Recalled From Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (20-9-5) has been riddled by injuries recently and just made a few moves.

In the Wild's last game, Daemon Hunt was the latest defensemen to get hurt.

Because of that, the Wild have recalled defenseman Carson Lambos from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Wild made a few moves. Hunt was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) along with Jonas Brodin. Lambos was recalled along with David Spacek.

Spacek, 22, has 11 assists in the AHL this year in 26 games. He has been recalled but will not play tonight. It is the second time he has been recalled.

