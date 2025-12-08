Wild Reassign Forward Hunter Haight To The American Hockey League

The Minnesota Wild (15-9-4) welcomed back forward Danila Yurov in its last game against the Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3).

That means they had two extra forwards as scratches with Ben Jones and Hunter Haight.

On Sunday, the Wild announced they have sent Haight back down to the Iowa Wild of The American Hockey League (AHL).

In his three games with the team following the call up, Haight was scratched for all three. Jones will now serve as the Wild's extra skater when they play the Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Wild Goaltender Gets Second Shutout Of The Season For Iowa

Cal Petersen shines again, blanking the Manitoba Moose with 30 saves. Iowa's netminder secures his second shutout in impressive fashion.

- Should The Minnesota Wild Trade For Kiefer Sherwood?

- Mats Zuccarello Moves Into Wild History, Surpassing Pierre-Marc Bouchard In Career Assists.

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.

- 'That One's Not Going Anywhere': Inside Jesper Wallstedt's Signature Win Celebration.

- Wild Will Commit To A Goalie Rotation Between Gustavsson and Wallstedt.