Wild Recall Defenseman David Jiricek From Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (17-9-5) defeated the Dallas Stars (21-6-5) on Thursday night. The Wild were without defenseman Jake Middleton and recalled Matt Kiersted from Iowa.

In that game, Jonas Brodin took a minute and 41 second shift to start the second period and then missed the next ten minutes with what looked like a hand injury.

On Friday, the Wild announced that defenseman David Jiricek had been recalled from Iowa. So one would have to assume that even though Brodin finished the game, he might have woken up sore.

Jiricek, 22, has played in 12 games with the Wild this season and he has zero points. In ten AHL games with the Iowa Wild, he has one goal, three points and is a minus-6.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild’s Game Is Built To Hold Up

Minnesota’s disciplined, five-man units stifled Dallas, proving structure and defensive tenacity are key to victory against elite NHL competition.

