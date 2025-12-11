Wild Recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted From Iowa

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) is back home to face the Dallas Stars (21-5-5). The Wild were on the ice on Thursday morning for a skate.

After Thursday's morning skate, John Hynes said that that both Jake Middleton and Mats Zuccarello will be out longer than day-to-day.

Both Wild players got hurt in the last game against the Seattle Kraken.

The two players join Vinnie Hinostroza, Marcus Foligno and Marco Rossi on the injured reserve. The Wild in a related move recalled forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel and defenseman Matt Kiersted from the Iowa Wild.

Aube-Kubel, 29, has recorded five goals and 13 points in 23 games for Iowa this year. He is the team's assistant captain.

The 6-foot forward has recorded 32 goals, 48 assists, 80 points and a plus-10 rating in 304 career NHL games over seven seasons in his career.

Kiersted, 27, is the Iowa Wild's captain. He has three assists in 23 games this year in the AHL.

The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Elk River, Minnesota, has recorded two goals and seven points in 39 career games in parts of four NHL seasons (2020-25), all with the Florida Panthers.

