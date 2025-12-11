Wild Place Jake Middleton, Mats Zuccarello On Injured Reserve Ahead Of Dallas Game

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) is back home to face the Dallas Stars (21-5-5). The Wild were on the ice on Thursday morning for a skate.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate that both Jake Middleton and Mats Zuccarello will be out longer than day-to-day.

Both Wild players got hurt in the last game against the Seattle Kraken.

Minnesota is already without Marcus Foligno, Marco Rossi and Vinnie Hinostroza. Add two more to the injured reserve.

Forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel and defenseman Matt Kiersted have been recalled from Iowa.

