The Minnesota Wild (25-10-8) is back in action tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (17-14-9) for the second game against the Kings on the road in the last two days.

After being on the ice for morning skate on Monday, we learned that David Jiricek would be called up. Zach Bogosian blocked a shot in the Wild's last game on Saturday so that is likely why.

Jiricek, 22, has played in 18 games this year for the Wild and has zero points. He has one goal and three points in 12 American Hockey League (AHL) games this year for Iowa.

Bogosian, 35, was seen limping after the game and was not on the ice for morning skate. Which is why Jiricek got recalled.

Wild Prospect Aron Kiviharju Leads Finland Forward After Shootout Heartbreak

Despite shootout heartbreak, captain Aron Kiviharju ignites Finland's pursuit of bronze, embracing leadership and unfinished tournament business.

