Wild Recall Forward Ben Jones From Iowa Ahead Of Colorado Game

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (22-9-5) is back in action tonight to face the Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7) for a huge matchup tonight.

The Wild announced a roster move ahead of the game.

Minnesota recalled forward Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) before its game against the Avalanche.

Jones, 26, has played in 20 games this year for the Wild. He has zero points and 47 hits.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Nathan MacKinnon Leads Avalanche Into St. Paul For A Huge Matchup

The red-hot Wild host MacKinnon's Avalanche in a clash of titans. Minnesota aims to repeat their streak-snapping victory.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver For Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi And More.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.