Wild's Daemon Hunt Exits Washington Game With Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) return to the ice on Tuesday to face the Washington Capitals (18-10-4).

The hits just keep coming for the Wild though.

The Wild entered the game without defensemen Jonas Brodin, Jake Middleton and Zach Bogosian. They welcomed back Marcus Foligno to the lineup after the lost Marcus Johansson on Sunday to an injury.

So of course, another Wild player got hurt. This time it was defenseman Daemon Hunt.

Hunt, 23, has played in 11 games this year. It was his 12th game of the season on Tuesday. He has two assists in 12 games along with ten hits and 17 blocked shots.

He took a knee to the high thigh by Capitals forward Ethen Frank in the first period. After the play he skated slowly to the bench.

The next whistle was a media timeout. He skated around on the ice and then went down the tunnel. During the next media/tv timeout, Hunt came back on the ice and skated around. He was limping and would go to the bench and talk with the training staff.

After trying one more lap, Hunt decided to head back down the tunnel. We will have an update after the game from Wild head coach John Hynes, even though it's likely "no update." But Hunt did not return for the second period with an injury.

