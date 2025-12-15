Wild's David Jiricek Exits Boston Game With A Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - In the Minnesota Wild's (19-9-5) 6-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday, forward Marcus Johansson left with an injury.

It didn't stop there though.

Defenseman David Jiricek also left with an injury late.

It came in the third period when he was going for a puck in the corner with Bruins forward Sean Kuraly. Jiricek slipped up and got his leg caught as he went hard into the boards.

The hit from Kuraly wasnt huge. Jiricek just got caught in a tough spot. He was hurt on the play and it sparked some rough stuff after the whistle.

The Wild got a power play out of it and Jiricek did not return to the game.

After the game, Wild head coach John Hynes did not have an update on either Johansson or Jiricek.

But the hits just keep coming for the Wild who were without Jonas Brodin, Jake Middleton, Mats Zuccarello, Vinnie Hinostroza and Marcus Foligno on Sunday and now lost Johansson and Jiricek.

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

