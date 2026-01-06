Wild's David Spacek To Represent Czechia In 2026 Olympics

The Minnesota Wild is well represented at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. The Wild will send Sweden's Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin, Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt, Germany's Nico Sturm and USA's Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber and Matt Boldy.

On Tuesday the Wild got another.

Team Czechia will be taking defenseman David Spacek. He has played the last two years for Czechia in the World Championships and has seven assists in 18 games.

Spacek, 22, was the Wild's 153rd overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft. He had been recently called up earlier this season to the Wild but did not debut.

In 165 career AHL games, Spacek has nine goals, 50 assists and 59 points across three seasons.

Wild Prospect Aron Kiviharju Leads Finland Forward After Shootout Heartbreak

Despite shootout heartbreak, captain Aron Kiviharju ignites Finland's pursuit of bronze, embracing leadership and unfinished tournament business.

