Wild's Marcus Johansson Out Day-To-Day With A Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) return to the ice tonight to face the Washington Capitals (18-10-4). We all know the Wild are banged up.

They will get a forward back tonight but they also lost one last game.

As we reported a bit ago, Marcus Foligno will enter the lineup tonight for the Wild. But, Wild head coach John Hynes said after Tuesday's morning skate that Marcus Johansson will miss tonight's game.

He is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Johansson, 35, has played in 33 games this year and has 11 goals and 26 points. He is a plus-15 as well which leads the Wild. He is in the midst of a career-year so this is a tough blow to the Wild.

In his last four games, Johansson has three goals and three assists. In 2022-23 he had 11 goals and 30 points in 78 games. Last year he had 11 goals and 34 points in 72 games.

