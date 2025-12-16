Wild Forward Continuing To Skate: Possibly Nearing A Return Soon

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) return to the ice tonight to face the Washington Capitals (18-10-4). We all know the Wild are banged up.

But they have some updates.

As we await more updates from Wild head coach John Hynes on Tuesday morning, we know a few things.

Vinnie Hinostroza, who has missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury, is going to try and start skating this week. Maybe even today.

Jonas Brodin missed the last two games with an upper-body injury but should be available later this week.

Jake Middleton and Mats Zuccarello have missed the last three games with upper-body injuries and still have not done any off ice or on ice work.

Marcus Foligno, who has missed the last nine games with a lower-body injury, has been skating on his own. He may be on the ice for the Wild's morning skate today but we will see.

Hynes gave some updates after the game on Sunday. So that is what we know heading into Tuesday's morning skate.

"I probably won’t know more until tomorrow whether it’s the guys from the game tonight or kinda what this week’s progression is gonna be. Moose has been, Foligno’s been skating. Hinostroza I think is gonna try to skate on Tuesday. Zuccy and Middsy I don’t have an update on where their progress is going to be at, which I probably will tomorrow. And then I still have to find out about Johansson and Jiricek."

Both Marcus Johansson and David Jiricek left Sunday's game with injuries and the Wild don't know yet the extent of their injuries. Minnesota has yet to make any roster moves though. So maybe a Foligno return is coming soon, as well as a Brodin return.

Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

