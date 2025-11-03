Wild's Mats Zuccarello Nearing Return From Lower-Body Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild were struggling. The Wild had lost seven of their last eight games before they beat the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The win will help turn some things around but the Wild also got some positive news. Forward Mats Zuccarello is nearing a return to the lineup.

Zuccarello, 38, entered the season hurt. He was injured before training camp had even begun and had to get surgery. He has missed every game this season with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-8 forward had posted three-straight 60-point seasons with the Wild but that streak ended last year when he recorded 54 points in 69 games. This marks his seventh season with the Wild.

In 393 games with the Wild, Zuccarello has 103 goals, 232 assists and 335 points. Wild head coach John Hynes said on Friday that Zuccarello could return "in a week or so."

