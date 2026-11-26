Wild’s Quinn Hughes Doubtful Against Avalanche, Expected to Join Team on Road Trip
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images.
Nov 26, 2026 4:45 AM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 4:48 AM
Minnesota’s star defenseman nears a return from his November injury, traveling with the squad as the Wild look to regain their hottest playmaker for the upcoming road swing.
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