Wild's Zach Bogosian Back In The Lineup Tonight Following Injury

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (22-10-5) is back in action tonight to host the Nashville Predators (15-16-4) for one last game before Christmas break.

Minnesota has been hit by injuries recently but did get five players back into the lineup a little bit ago.

Tonight they will get another.

Defenseman Zach Bogosian will return to the lineup. He missed the last four games with a lower-body injury.

Bogosian, 35, has one goal, one assist, 16 blocked shots and 14 hits in 17 games. David Jiricek will come out of the lineup tonight for Bogosian.

