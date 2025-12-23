Wild Star Defenseman Featured In New NHL Ad

ST. PAUL, Minn. — On Tuesday, the National Hockey League (NHL) released the latest spot in its season-long campaign, “The Next Golden Era Is Now.”

Featuring four of the NHL’s brightest young stars – Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild.

The spot opens on the conclusion of a presentation about how AI will impact all professions. One by one, the players raise their hands, asking pointed questions that highlight the unique skills and instincts that artificial intelligence can never replicate – showing audiences the true irreplaceable human element at the heart of the game.

Hughes is featured by asking a question.

He says, "Can it preform under pressure?"

“AI Can’t NHL” is the third spot in this season’s campaign, following “Work From Home,” and “Day in the Life.”

