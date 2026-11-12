Wild Take On Maple Leafs Without Key Defensive Defenseman

Minnesota Wild
336 Members•2,929 Posts
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 9:15 PMPublished Nov 12, 2026 9:15 PM
The Minnesota Wild will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road tonight. The Maple Leafs will be without key defensive defenseman Chris Tanev due to planned maintenance.
The Toronto Maple Leafs might be struggling, and the Minnesota Wild might be flying high, but on any given night, things can change rapidly.
In the past, the Maple Leafs' superstars have troubled the Wild. Auston Matthews has scored a hat trick against the Wild, and in 15 career games, he's notched 12 goals and 18 points. Willian Nylander has found similar success, scoring clutch overtime goals. In his career, he's scored nine goals and 15 points in 17 games against Minnesota.
The Maple Leafs have the offensive firepower to threaten the Wild, but their defensive game has had issues. Tonight, the Maple Leafs will face greater trouble, as veteran top defenseman Chris Tanev will miss the game for "planned maintenance."
Tanev is 36 years old and has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his NHL career. Tanev takes several hits throughout games and blocks a high volume of shots. His body takes a beating, and coming off a season in 2025-26 where he played just 11 games, the Maple Leafs have made the decision to mitigate the contact he faces
Related stories
This decision has come with scrutiny. It's the second time the Maple Leafs have done so this season, and Tanev has been open about his disdain for doing so.
“Yeah, it is what it is. I mean, don’t agree with it, but I mean, understand where he’s coming from,” Tanev said. “Haven’t really been healthy for the last year, so. I think he wants me to be able to play in January, and February, and March. So, yeah, I guess being available during that stretch will benefit the team, and I do think John (Chayka) wants what’s best for me too as well.”
Tanev then added that there are no issues between him and GM John Chayka.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs Scratch Chris Tanev Again For Planned Maintenance And They Don’t Want To Talk About ItThe Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to sit defenseman Chris Tanev against the Minnesota Wild for another "planned maintenance" day. Head coach Jim Hiller was not interested in further explaining the team's decision behind this second instance.
Entering the lineup in place of Tanev is Cole McWard, a 25-year-old defenseman with 10 games of NHL experience. In his lone appearance this season, McWard logged 16:11 of ice time.
The Maple Leafs are dealing with several other injuries. Kirill Marchenko is a key piece of their forward group, and he's been out for several weeks. Morgan Rielly is still out with a lower-body injury, and depth contributors like Colton Sissons, Zack MacEwen, and Nick Blakenburg are also sidelined.
As for the Wild, they await the return of Brock Faber and Filip Gustavsson. Gustavsson's return date may be approaching, as he joined the team on the road trip, but coach John Hynes still hasn't provided a date. As for Faber, the Wild could see the star defenseman back in their lineup as early as Saturday. If not Saturday, his return is imminent.
In all, the Maple Leafs’ record isn't threatening, but their offensive firepower can turn any game upside down, and the Wild will need to be prepared for it.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy