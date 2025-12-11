Wild Will Switch Up The Goalie Rotation, Filip Gustavsson Will Start Second-Straight Game

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (16-9-5) is back home to face the Dallas Stars (21-5-5). The Wild were on the ice on Thursday morning for a skate.

The Wild will break up the goalie rotation tonight.

Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate that Filip Gustavsson will start tonight. He started against the Seattle Kraken in the team's last game and will again start tonight.

This is the first time in 15 games that the Wild will go away from the every other goalie rotation.

Jesper Wallstedt has started once against the Stars in his career and he allowed seven goals. So that might have played a factor in the decision.

The Stars have gotten points in 15-straight games against the Wild. They are 10-0-5 in that span and 5-0-2 in Minnesota.

Hynes did say that it was partly due to the schedule. With two off days after the trip and Wallstedt not playing since Saturday, the Wild wanted to get him in some practices before playing again.

Gustavsson is coming off a good game and has good numbers against the Stars in his career.

