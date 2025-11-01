Wild Youngster Scratched Tonight Vs Canucks

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (3-6-3) host the Vancouver Canucks (6-6-0) tonight for a 6:00 game. Wild head coach John Hynes said after morning skate that Danila Yurov will be scratched tonight.

Yurov, 21, was scratched the first two games of the year but has played the last ten games. He has one goal, seven shots and is a minus-6.

Hynes said after morning skate that Ben Jones will enter the lineup instead of Yurov. The rookie has taken 52 face-offs this year and has a 38.5 percent face-off percentage.

Jones, 26, played in three games this year and has zero points. He is 71.4 percent on the faceoff dot though. Which is why he is in the lineup tonight.

In his NHL career, Jones has zero points in 31 games. He has played in 29 games with the Wild in his career and is a minus-4.

